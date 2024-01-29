Memorial to be dedicated to Selma officer 1 year after death

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week marks a solemn anniversary for the Selma Police Department.

On January 31, 2023, Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed while protecting the community.

A new stone monument now sits outside the police department.

The public invited to attend a dedication ceremony at 9 am Wednesday.

This past summer, the California Highway Patrol Central Division added Carrasco's name to the "Officer Down Memorial" in northwest Fresno.

The 23-year-old lost his life just one month before the birth of his baby boy.

Wednesday's memorial dedication will take place at the Selma Police Department.