Two teens shot, hospitalized Friday night in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police are investigating a shooting that sent two teens to the hospital Friday night.

Police responded to multiple calls for a shooting at 5 p.m. Friday near Locust Street.

When officers arrived, they found the first victim suffering from a gunshot. He was in a nearby alley.

A second teen gunshot victim was found near an apartment complex on Grove Street.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact police.

