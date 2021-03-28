More than 900 food, ag workers vaccinated in Selma

The clinic at the Sikh Center of the Pacific Coast focused on vaccinating food and agriculture workers in the Punjabi community.
The Jakara Movement and United Way teamed up to get vaccines in the arms of over 900 people who pre-registered. The Fresno County Health Department provided the doses.
"This is how we will get back to normal. This is how we will be able to open our businesses back up, which we definitely need to do in Selma," said Selma Mayor Scott Robertson. "Its affected everyone. So let's all get our vaccines, and get back to the way we were, and get businesses going again."
Organizers say because of the demand seen on Saturday for vaccines, the clinic has been extended to Monday and Tuesday as well.
You can find information on how to sign up on the United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties website.