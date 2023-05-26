Part of Highway 99 in Merced is expected to remain closed into Thursday night after a big rig overturned earlier in the day.

Part of Highway 99 closed in Merced after overturned big rig spills fertilizer

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Part of Highway 99 in Merced is expected to remain closed into Thursday night after a big rig overturned earlier in the day.

The crash happened around 10 am on Highway 99 near 16th Street.

The California Patrol says a big rig overturned, leaving the left southbound lane of the highway blocked.

The trailer hit a guardrail and was punctured, spilling almost 1,000 gallons of liquid fertilizer onto the highway.

Between 75 to 100 cars got stuck in a separate 'tunnel' lane of the highway after the crash.

Crews worked for three hours to move the trailer off the highway and clean up the fertilizer.

Caltrans says the lane is expected to remain closed until 11 pm as the guardrail is fixed.

Nobody was injured in the crash.