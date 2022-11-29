New senior center unveiled in central Fresno

Seniors had plenty of questions about when the activities begin -- that would be December 5.

The Link at McKinley and Blackstone is ready to open a senior center, which will offer fitness and computer classes and a chance to make new friends.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno seniors have been waiting for the big reveal.

In addition to the 91 units of living space, The Link at McKinley and Blackstone is now ready to open a new senior center, which will offer fitness and computer classes and a chance to make new friends.

"We have a pretty strong social life without it, but I think there are a lot of people that are isolated and they could use some help," says John Dunning.

Dunning walked over to the center from his home. Others might take the bus.

"For those seniors that have food insecurities, they can come and have a hot meal here along with other folks from the neighborhood," says City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

A Clinica Sierra Vista health clinic will also be located there in about three months.

Rosie Carreon can't wait to walk downstairs to take care of medical and dental appointments.

"The clinic opening, that's going to help a lot of people that can't get out, that don't drive," she said.

The center offers convenience and a great way for seniors to socialize.

"It is so important for people that have an opportunity to come together, our seniors to be able to come together in an environment where they can interact with others and to keep them from feeling alone or depressed," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The senior center will be run by the city's PARCS department, which will pay a $1 lease a year for 15 years.