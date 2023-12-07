Combating senior scammers: What you need to look out for

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As holiday shopping ramps up, so do scammers, whether it be by phone, text, or in person they are on the prowl for their next victim, their top targets, seniors.

"They spotted the scam, they know how to get a hold of law enforcement," said Assemblymember Jim Patterson who hosted the seminar.

As scammers become more creative, local state leaders are continuing to educate seniors on how to combat these sneaky thieves.

Some of the top trending scams we are seeing today are imposters from government and businesses, and wrong text message scams.

"Using technology these scammers can make any phone number look like it's coming from another phone number," said Sally Westlake, with the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation.

Communication Specials warn people to ignore spoofing calls and text messages that could lead to tremendous financial loss...

The main reason scammers are attracted to seniors is because over time they typically acquire hefty savings accounts.

"You want to protect yourself from potentially being the next victim, you are going to have to let the phone number go through, let them leave a message," explained Westlake.

Hospice fraud is another scam on the rise in recent years and experts warn that it could exclude you from doctor visits altogether.

"Once you sign up for hospice because you are not going to be treated, you may not be able to see your medical provider," said Sujey Martinez with Valley Caregiver Resource Center.

The best solution to avoid scammers and spoofing all together, simply don't answer the phone or text message, and to do so guilt-free.

"I didn't want to be a mean person but now I know what to say and how to do it, and not let it bother me, that I bothered somebody," said Delia Munguia, Clovis resident."