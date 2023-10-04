What city leaders want you to know about combating elder abuse

After the pandemic, Fresno city leaders started to notice an uptick in suspected elder abuse cases ranging from neglect to financial scams.

Local leaders say seniors don't always speak up for themselves, so loved ones are also encouraged to stay vigilant.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno leaders have launched a city-wide effort to prevent elder abuse and protect our community's seniors.

"Over 5 million Americans each year are victimized as a result of an elder abuse crime," said Mayor Jerry Dyer of Fresno.

"The financial one, I think, is one of the most under-reported. We know that statistically speaking, for every one case we receive on financial abuse for elders, 44 are not reported," explained Councilmember Luis Chavez, Fresno District 5.

On average, $36.5 billion is stolen from seniors via scams.

Because of that, Fresno police will soon be hiring a task force officer who will work hand in hand with the FBI.

City leaders who represent heavily senior populated areas say it's much needed.

"Our seniors are isolated, they seek companionship, they seek folks to talk to, and that's when a lot of predators come into play," added Chavez.

Across Fresno County, another startling statistic was revealed: close to 30% of seniors do not feel safe.

The Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging says resources are available to address those fears - and help seniors feel less isolated and more secure in a number of ways.

"One of the main calls we get is a lack of food resources, so we really work with our home delivery meal program as well as our congregate sites," said Jennifer Webb, Administrative Manager with Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging.

"Everybody can help, everybody, no matter their age, grandchildren, adult children, everybody. If you see something that's abnormal, whether it's you go visit mom and dad, and they don't have food in the pantry, and they blow it off like, oh, we're going to the store next weekend. Go get them groceries," explained Webb.

There are a number of resources to help, but here are the top two: if you feel you or someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

You can also reach out to The Fresno-Madera Agency on Aging at 1-800-510-2020, and they will point you in the right direction.

