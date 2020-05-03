Senior Spotlight: Clovis West swimmer had eyes set on record-breaking season

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One swimmer from Clovis West High School was on track to break a school record this season that was over 30 years old. On tonight's senior spotlight we feature Golden Eagle Joaquin Jamieson.Joaquin is a team captain for the Clovis West swim team and was projected to have big drops in his times after competing at the junior nationals last December. The Golden Eagle had been aiming to beat the school record for the 100 yard breast stroke."Our school's oldest record by far, from 1988, no one has come within half a second of it. I had a good chance to break it, just didn't pan out the way I thought it would," he says.Joaquin was less than a second away from the time before their season was cancelled."At the end of the day, I'm not losing all the memories and hard work that I put in. I know I'm going to be swimming somewhere just a matter of where it is."With no championship meets for colleges to go off of this year, Joaquin will likely walk on to a swim program this fall.He got accepted to his dream school, UC Berkeley.Coach Reid says any team will be lucky to have him."He's always behind lanes cheering people on, just a rah-rah guy, it's one of the things I miss about not having our season anymore. Most of the time you're staring at a black line but he was always that guy getting pumped up for some races."It is challenging for swimmers to replicate the training they need with facilities closed. The senior bought a wetsuit and began training at lakes.As Joaquin says goodbye to his swimming career at Golden West, he says he'll always cherish their last dual meet of the season."Our last dual meet, my favorite memory of high school, we were just messing around people were doing really well. It was just a great meet to close on even if we didn't know it was going to be our last meet," he says.