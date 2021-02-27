Kohl's in north Fresno will soon have Sephora inside

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kohl's is revamping one of its Valley stores, making it a beauty destination.The north Fresno store located on Alluvial Avenue will be among the first to receive the all-new 'Sephora at Kohl's' experience.It's one of 200 store locations that will debut the new fully-immersive, premium beauty destinations.Shoppers will be able to browse the 2,500 square foot area and choose from 100 different makeup, skincare and fragrance brands.The 'Sephora at Kohl's' experience will launch sometime this fall and will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023.