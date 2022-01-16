entertainment

Plans in motion to bring Great Wolf Lodge resort to Tulare County

The resort hotel chain is possibly eyeing the Sequoia Gateway Center as its next location.
EMBED <>More Videos

Plans in motion to bring Great Wolf Lodge resort to Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South Valley might become home to a family resort known for letting guests get a little wild.

Plans are in motion to bring a Great Wolf Lodge to Tulare County.

The resort hotel chain is possibly eyeing the Sequoia Gateway Center as its next location.

The center is in the development stages at the southwest corner of Caldwell Avenue and Highway 99 near Visalia.

The Tulare County Planning Commission says it's in the early planning stages. If the site moves forward, the lodge could open in 2024 at the earliest.

There are currently two locations in California, Anaheim and Manteca.

Great Wolf Lodge is known for its family entertainment-focused experiences, including an indoor water park, various activities and dining.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvisaliaentertainmenthotelfamily
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
'The Conners' star discusses character's dark turn
How Bob Saget raised awareness for disease that claimed sister's life
Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations
TOP STORIES
COVID hitting Central CA hospitals 'greater than ever before'
Woman shot at Clovis hookah store dies, police say
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Fresno County, Cal/OSHA reduce isolation guidance
74-year-old man killed in multi-car crash in Fresno County
Fresno County to distribute at-home COVID tests to restaurants
Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue, sources say
Show More
Security increased at Tulare Outlet Center after recent robberies
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?
Valley Children's sees increase in COVID cases amid Omicron surge
From prison to Ph. D: Former inmate now teaches in Valley prisons
More TOP STORIES News