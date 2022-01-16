Plans in motion to bring Great Wolf Lodge resort to Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South Valley might become home to a family resort known for letting guests get a little wild.Plans are in motion to bring a Great Wolf Lodge to Tulare County.The resort hotel chain is possibly eyeing the Sequoia Gateway Center as its next location.The center is in the development stages at the southwest corner of Caldwell Avenue and Highway 99 near Visalia.The Tulare County Planning Commission says it's in the early planning stages. If the site moves forward, the lodge could open in 2024 at the earliest.There are currently two locations in California, Anaheim and Manteca.Great Wolf Lodge is known for its family entertainment-focused experiences, including an indoor water park, various activities and dining.