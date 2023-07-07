Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks officials asking for input on restoring trees

Under the proposal, the parks would collect, grow and hand plant sequoia and other seedlings in six groves in the parks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are looking for public input as they look to restore giant Sequoia groves burned by wildfires.

The goal is to re-establish sequoia seedlings and habitats impacted by the Castle Fire in 2020 and the KNP Complex Fire.

Under the proposal, the parks would collect, grow and hand plant sequoia and other seedlings in six groves in the parks.

Officials estimate that planting is necessary on about 1,200 acres of previously forested areas.

The review period starts Friday and ends August 6.

To read more about the Environmental Assessment and make your own comment, visit their website.