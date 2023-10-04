Shoppers get exclusive look inside Visalia's Nordstrom Rack ahead of grand opening

Joy and excitement were in the air for local shoppers who lined up to be the first to check out Nordstrom Rack in Visalia.

Nordstrom Rack will officially be open to everyone on Thursday, October 5.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Joy and excitement were in the air for local shoppers who lined up to be the first to check out Nordstrom Rack in Visalia.

The soft opening was by invitation only, including the Big Brothers and Big Sisters local chapter.

Nordy-Card members, media influencers and frequent shoppers were all invited.

Among them were Heather Woods and Joy Compolongo, who were the first in line and had been waiting for this moment for weeks.

"Yes, I am so excited. I can't wait to come shopping, and it really is about finding the right deal. That's my thing," says Heather. Joy continues, "I'm just happy to be here and excited that I was invited to the VIP."

Locals say the shorter commute is welcomed by those who would typically drive close to an hour to get to the Fresno location.

The Visalia store is located at the Sequoia Mall.

It's a space that hadn't been used in years.

Now, new plans to revitalize this area are coming to fruition.

"The Sequoia Mall was the place to shop when it was first open back in the '60s, and everyone I have talked to says I hope you bring back the same Sequoia Mall I used to shop at when we were kids. So, that's been our goal, and that's our goal still today to bring that back, one retailer at a time," says Jeff Sanders, Vice President of Paynter Realty and Investments Inc.

Paynter Realty and Investments, the developers, say Visalia is the perfect location as it sits between two major ports, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In the coming weeks, Barnes and Noble and Sprouts will open.

And in the coming months, Carters, Oshkosh and Sketchers will take over the rest of the mall.

"We are very passionate about Tulare County and the city of Visalia. We have been part of this community for over 30 years trying to bring retailers to the community whenever we can, and we are so excited to have Nordstrom Rack," explains Jeff Sanders.

Nordstrom Rack will be open for everyone on Thursday, October 5.

Doors will open at 9 am, and people can start lining up at 8 am.

Barnes and Noble and Sprouts will be opening by the end of this year.

