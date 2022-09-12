Some access in Sequoia National Forest shut down due to mudslide

A road closure is in place in Sequoia National Forest due to a mudslide.

Forest officials say Generals Highway is closed between Quail Flat and the intersection of the Generals Highway with Highway 180.

Generals Highway from Red Fir south is also closed.

The U.S. Forest Service says the mudslides are in the KNP Complex fire scar.

The KNP Complex fire started in September 2021 and burned more than 88,307 acres.

Crews are working to clean up the area.

Officials are hoping for some of the closures to clear up on Monday.