Father of teacher murdered at Dinuba home dies of heart attack

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tragic murder has now claimed the lives of two people.

The family of Sergio Martin says his father, Manuel Martin, passed away from a heart attack on Sunday.

Sergio, who was a middle school teacher in Orosi, was shot and killed in his Dinuba home back in November of last year

"Had they not murdered my cousin, my uncle would still be alive. He'd be alive, happy, healthy. Both of them are celebrating Easter. This is a tragedy. This is the murder of 2 people, not just my cousin but also of my uncle. They are responsible for both," said Wendy Gonzales, Sergio's cousin.

Wendy Gonzales says her uncle was always happy, giving, and a jokester.

But ever since Sergio's murder in November, her uncle wasn't the same.

"Since we buried my cousin, my uncle stopped eating. He stopped speaking every time I would see him, and we would say our goodbyes. He would just pat his heart, and that's it. He wouldn't speak. He just stopped living the day my cousin died," said Wendy.

Dinuba Police believe Sergio was shot and killed during a burglary at his Dinuba home in November of last year.

Within a few weeks, officers arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection to the case.

They were later released, and charges have yet to be filed.

"Once the trial starts, someone is brought to justice. I think that's when my aunt will feel a little comfort. But right now, there's no comfort knowing that her son and her husband are gone. It's just tragic," expressed Wendy.

The District Attorney's office has taken over the case, conducting search warrants and forensic investigations.

They are also waiting for evidence to be processed by the state Department of Justice.

In the meantime, the Martin family will have to plan a second funeral while they continue to grieve and fight for justice for Sergio.

"When he was murdered. It was right before the holidays. It was before Thanksgiving and Christmas, and we. It was just sad for the family that he wasn't here with us. And now we're doing this right before Easter. My aunt is angry because she knows that whoever did this is home celebrating with their families," said Wendy.

Although Dinuba Police can't comment on the case, they do feel there is a strong case, and believe Sergio's killers will be brought to justice.

The Martin Family has a GoFundMe page to help support funeral expenses for Manuel.