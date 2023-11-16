A total of four suspects have been arrested for the murder of a beloved Dinuba teacher, but three have already been released due to insufficient evidence.

3 more arrested, 2 later released after teacher shot and killed at Dinuba home, police say

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total of four suspects have been arrested for the murder of a beloved Dinuba teacher, but three have already been released due to insufficient evidence.

Around 3 am last Monday, 50-year-old Sergio Martin was found dead at his home on Roosevelt Way.

Authorities say he had been shot multiple times and it appeared his home was burglarized.

Shortly after, Dinuba police announced the arrest of a teen, who was later released from custody.

Officials have now confirmed a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and 19-year-old Joseph Garcia were also arrested.

Police say Garcia is the only one who remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.