Serial robber caught on camera threatening Motel 6 employee with knife

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A serial robber is under arrest after a crime spree in Fresno County.

Video from the most recent robbery at a Motel 6 in Coalinga shows the crook slam a large knife into the counter as he demands money from the employee.

This happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies saw him running away and later found him hiding behind a nearby Arco Gas station.

He tried to fight authorities before he was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Juan Pinones-Salazar.

Deputies say he is the primary suspect in two other robberies at a 76 gas station earlier this month.

He's also believed to be responsible for an attempted robbery at a Best Western on Tuesday.

All of these crimes happened in Coalinga.

Pinones-Salazar faces a long list of felony charges.
