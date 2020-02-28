Woman with severe injuries found on side of Visalia road, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a woman was found lying on the side of the road with major injuries Thursday night.

Officers received a call about the injured woman at around 9 p.m. near Lovers Lane and Cherry.

An ABC30 insider shared a video from the scene as emergency crews arrived.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. Police say despite her severe injuries, she's expected to survive.

Officials say there weren't any cars near the woman. Investigators are working to determine how she was hurt.
