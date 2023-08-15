  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hanford man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, police say

KFSN logo
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 5:17AM
Shutterstock

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities took 20-year-old Jose Martinez Toscano into custody following a months-long investigation.

Police received a tip last October that led investigators to a home in Hanford.

Detectives say they searched the residence last month and found several videos showing children being sexually abused.

Police say Martinez Toscano admitted to watching and distributing the material.

He was booked at the Kings County Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW