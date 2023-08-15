Hanford man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities took 20-year-old Jose Martinez Toscano into custody following a months-long investigation.

Police received a tip last October that led investigators to a home in Hanford.

Detectives say they searched the residence last month and found several videos showing children being sexually abused.

Police say Martinez Toscano admitted to watching and distributing the material.

He was booked at the Kings County Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material.