Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota police have arrested Veronica Lopez, 42, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Lopez is from Firebaugh and was taken into custody on Wednesday. She faces multiple felony counts, including sexual intercourse and oral copulation.

Authorities say Lopez was a teacher's aide for Mendota School District at the time of the alleged crime. Investigators tell us Lopez offered a full confession during the investigation.

Anyone with information or if they feel they've been victimized are asked to contact authorities at 559-655-9120.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mendotaeducationsexual misconduct
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News