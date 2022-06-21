Fresno police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multiple homeless women

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police arrest man accused of multiple sexual assaults

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested 27-year-old Ezequiel Lopez, who they suspect of multiple sexual assaults.



Police say two of the incidents involved Lopez offering the victim a ride and later forcing them into sexual acts. They say he forced a woman into the car and also forced her to do sexual acts in the other incident.

Lopez was taken into custody on June 16. A search was conducted at his house, where they collected evidence that connected him to two of the assaults.



A BB gun that looked like an AR-15 was also found during the search warrant. Police say that gun was used in one of the incidents.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide more information in a news conference at 12:30 pm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno police departmentsexual assault
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 killed in 4-car crash involving semi-truck in Merced County: CHP
Crews battling fire in Fresno County that burned vacant home, cars
Parlier police vehicle set on fire, officers now on heightened alert
Police car and police motorcycle crash in downtown Fresno
Loved ones remember Clovis crash victim as father, radio DJ, rescuer
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Show More
Man shot at Fresno playground, police looking for suspect
1 found dead in house fire in Corcoran, police say
Man arrested for starting series of fires in Merced, police say
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Clovis
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
More TOP STORIES News