Fresno police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multiple homeless women

.@BalderramaPaco says all of the victims in the sexual assaults were white females who were experiencing homelessness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested 27-year-old Ezequiel Lopez, who they suspect of multiple sexual assaults.Police say two of the incidents involved Lopez offering the victim a ride and later forcing them into sexual acts. They say he forced a woman into the car and also forced her to do sexual acts in the other incident.Lopez was taken into custody on June 16. A search was conducted at his house, where they collected evidence that connected him to two of the assaults.A BB gun that looked like an AR-15 was also found during the search warrant. Police say that gun was used in one of the incidents.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will provide more information in a news conference at 12:30 pm.