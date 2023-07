FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exeter police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Officers received a report early Tuesday morning of a child who had been assaulted.

Detectives identified 43-year-old Efren Alonso Lopez as the suspect.

He was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on several counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.