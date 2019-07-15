Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding in Florida

SARASOTA, Florida -- A 16-year-old girl is recovering after a shark bit her foot while she was boogie boarding in Florida.

Jackie Jozaitis was in knee-high water off the coast of Amelia Island on Friday when the attack happened.

The teen said she ran onto the beach, where a friend helped wrap the injury with a towel and elevated her foot.

"The main thing for me to come out of this was to make sure of your surroundings and to be knowing of what's happening around you. Because maybe if I had decided not to go during sunrise... that's when the sharks feed during sunrise and we didn't know that, " Jozaitis told WWSB.

The bite was near Jozaitis' Achilles tendon.

Doctors told her she can't put any weight on her foot for at least six weeks.

'I will be OK:' 17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark near Atlantic Beach on Sunday afternoon.



21-year-old American woman killed in Bahamas shark attack
EMBED More News Videos

A 21-year-old woman from Torrance was attacked by three sharks and killed while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, officials said.



Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
EMBED More News Videos

An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon at Bald Head Island.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasharksu.s. & worldshark attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News