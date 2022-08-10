Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite

Last month, a swimmer escaped with his life after a shark attack in the same area.

Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are now closed after a shark went after a paddleboarder and his dog in Monterey County.

City officials tell us the shark swam underneath, turned, and bit the paddleboard.

The Pacific Grove resident and his dog were thrown off the board but they were able to get back on the board and raced back to shore uninjured.

The paddleboard will be tested to determine the shark species.

