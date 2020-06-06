Shaver Lake is reopening on Saturday

Starting Saturday, Shaver Lake will reopen to visitors in a limited capacity.The popular Valley getaway has been closed, like many other lakes, due to concerns over COVID-19.But the area received approval to reopen Saturday morning at 8 o'clock with some new safety precautions.The parking lots will be limited to 50% capacity and restrooms are available to just one person at a time.Visitors are also asked to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings.The lake, shoreline, boat slips, day-use areas and trails will all be open.But Camp Edison's overnight camping sites will remain closed for now.Shaver Lake's annual Fourth of July fireworks show has also been canceled because of the pandemic.