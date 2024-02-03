Sierra businesses prepare for busy weekend after fresh snow

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From green and dry Wednesday to white and wet Friday, Shaver Lake mountains are now covered in snow.

"It changes in the blink of an eye, really," said Tyler Powell with Shaver Lake Sports.

Powell says the fresh powder is a welcome sight for his business and others in the area.

"I hope that a lot of people come up and play in the snow. It's been kind of a slow start to the year snow-wise," said Powell.

If you decide to get your snow fix in over the weekend, he says they have everything you need to be prepared.

"We got a plethora of snow pants and bibs and gloves, and snow boots, anything you need for playing in the snow," said Powell.

With the snow continuing to fall in Shaver Lake, it's only a matter of time before more starts sticking to the ground, and CHP requires chains for all vehicles before people head up to hit the slopes.

"Definitely, CHP is going to be up on 168. They're going to be asking if you have chains or cables in the vehicle, and if you don't, unfortunately, people will get a lot of bad news saying they have to come back down and get these supplies," said Bianca Taylor with Napa Auto Parts.

Bianca Taylor is the store manager at Napa Auto parts at the bottom of the four lanes, she wants people to remember, while the white powder can be fun there are safety concerns.

"Snow is slick. A lot of the time they are plowing those roads, so there is a lot of ice on the roads // and the chains and cables provide that extra traction so that you can stay on the road and keep the family safe when you're going up there," said Taylor.

That's also why you're encouraged to enjoy the winter conditions by purchasing a snow park permit at places like Shaver Lake Sports.

The parks offer plenty of space to go sledding while staying away from the highway and other hazards.

"They see a little hill and they stop in the middle of the road and it causes a traffic jam and there's kids running around, it can be dangerous so always park off of the road, snow park permits are designated to park inside the snow park," said Powell.

