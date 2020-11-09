Fresno County mountains sees first snowfall of 2020 with caution

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Normally, the first snowfall of the season means a lot of people in Shaver Lake, but not this year.Currently, the Sierra National Forest is closed meaning people can't access parks, resulting in fewer people driving up here.In addition, drivers are also being warned about potential hazards.Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office are asking visitors to stay alert.After the Creek Fire tore through several parts of the Fresno County mountains, it created burn scars.These are areas where the land was annihilated by the blaze. Deputies say there's potential for mudslides and flash flooding in those spots.Because of that, drivers are being asked to come prepared."There could be delays in traffic due to various hazards, including the slides that we talked about and snow removal equipment cleaning up hazards, so a short planned stay could turn into a long one," says Patrol Sgt. Christian Lightner.So far -- the burn scars have not created any problems.Those who want to come up here are encouraged to visit the Fresno County Sheriff's website. There, they have a map showing which areas are considered high risk.Visitors are also being asked to keep a lookout for ice on the roadways.Also. if you don't have a 4-wheel-drive car, you have to bring chains or you won't make it past the top of the four-lane.Drivers are being asked to keep an eye out for Creek Fire crews and snowplows who are driving up and down these roads.As a reminder, the national forest is closed, meaning people cannot access parks at this time.