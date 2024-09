Fundraiser to help Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department

You have a chance to support the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department through a fundraiser called "Fight Fire with Fire."

You have a chance to support the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department through a fundraiser called "Fight Fire with Fire."

You have a chance to support the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department through a fundraiser called "Fight Fire with Fire."

You have a chance to support the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department through a fundraiser called "Fight Fire with Fire."

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to support the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department through a fundraiser called "Fight Fire with Fire."

The funding will help the department secure first-class safety equipment, provide training and support the construction of a new fire house.

We sat down with organizer Niki Cunningham, and Shaver Lake Fire Chief Steve McQuillan to chat about this upcoming event.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.