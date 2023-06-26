Shaver Lake business told to move due to safety concerns

Shaver Stables has been an attraction for tourists and locals in Central California since 1995.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shaver Stables has been an attraction for tourists and locals in Central California since 1995. The owner said being forced to move her business is a big blow, but she's hoping the utility will have a change of heart.

After surviving the pandemic, the horseback riding business was told in February it would need to move to a new location. SoCal Edison owns the land and leases it to Shaver Stables.

A spokesperson said the location has become a safety issue.

"The area has seen growth in traffic from vehicles, pedestrians, and pets, sometimes they're off their leash, horses. And it's important to note, all of these different groups are traveling at a different speed in a small area," said SCE Spokesperson, Gabriela Ornelas.

She adds the horse trails also cross an entrance point for a SoCal Edison camp.

In May of 2021, Edison reached out to Shaver Stables to let owners know their current lease would end in February 2024. Since then, Ornelas said conversations continued.

"We are committed to finding a location for the stables. I mentioned, we do want to see this business continue. We will be communicating with the Shaver Stable owners through this process," said Ornelas.

But Shaver Stables owner Gabrielle Kant said she hasn't felt any support from SoCal Edison since being told she had to move.

"They are not communicating with me. And that's frustrating," said Kant.

When she got the notice to move, Kant said she initially tried to oppose it but the request was rejected.

She is heartbroken because she doesn't know what will happen with the space or her business.

"I was told that everything has to be torn and vacated by February of next year. Well, my season ends in September. I would have to start tearing it down in the fall before February," said Kant.

Tearing down the stable would be an out of pocket cost to Kant's business.

She disagrees with the reasoning for the required move and says there have not been any incidents involving people or animals getting hurt since the business opened.

Kant is hoping SoCal Edison will change its mind and let her continue providing rides to people from around the world from the Shaver Lake property that has been their home base for decades.

She has been asking supporters to reach out to SoCal Edison in hopes of keeping her current lease. She said she's received a lot of encouragement from supporters as they wait to see what comes next.

