WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out Thursday morning and sent one person to the hospital.It happened before 5 am on Center Street and Walnut Avenue in Winton.Officials say crews arrived to find a burning shed with two people inside it.One person suffered minor burns. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. Their condition has not been released.The cause of the fire is under investigation.