Sheriff's deputies arrest man who led police on chase from Kerman to Fresno

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who led police on a chase from Kerman into the city of Fresno.Kerman Police tried to pull a suspect over and then followed him for quite a while but ended the chase when the speeds were too high.Sheriff's deputies found the car a little while later and picked up the chase.He stopped at a gas station in Fresno at one point and made obscene gestures at deputies.Those deputies then fired bean bags at the car and broke his windows.They finally stopped him about a mile away when he crashed at another gas station just before 5 a.m.