Sheriff's deputies arrest man who led police on chase from Kerman to Fresno

Kerman Police tried to pull a suspect over and then followed him for quite a while but ended the chase when the speeds were too high.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who led police on a chase from Kerman into the city of Fresno.

Sheriff's deputies found the car a little while later and picked up the chase.

He stopped at a gas station in Fresno at one point and made obscene gestures at deputies.

Those deputies then fired bean bags at the car and broke his windows.

They finally stopped him about a mile away when he crashed at another gas station just before 5 a.m.
