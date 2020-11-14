Man shot and killed while eating dinner outside central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was hospitalized after being shot while eating dinner outside of his home in central Fresno has died.

Police say two men were eating dinner outside a home in the area of Fruit Avenue and Weber Avenue.

That's when shots were fired at about 8:30 pm, striking one of them in the chest multiple times.

The man was transported to CRMC, where he later died.

Authorities say there is no suspect description at this time.

