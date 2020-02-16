Man rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a 19-year-old teen was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in northwest Fresno.

Authorities say the man was standing outside a house on Fairmont Ave. around midnight when someone from a dark-colored vehicle shot at him.

The man was struck multiple times and rushed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

Police have not released any descriptions of a possible suspect or suspects. No one has been arrested.
