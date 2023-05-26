Lockdown lifted at Madera elementary school after shots fired nearby, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An elementary school in Madera was placed on lockdown after shots were fired nearby on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 6 pm near Berenda Elementary School on Club Drive and Midland Way.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the campus was placed on lockdown in the middle of a school dance.

The lockdown has since been lifted and all of the students have been reunited with their parents.

Detectives say they believe more than one suspect opened fire in the roadway outside of the school.

So far, investigators say they haven't found anyone who was hit by the gunfire.

Deputies have taped off the area as they continue to search for evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.