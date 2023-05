Edison High placed on lockdown after shooting leaves man injured near campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a man in southwest Fresno on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 pm in the area of Fresno Street and Flette Avenue.

Fresno police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting briefly placed nearby Edison High School on lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.