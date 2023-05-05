Woman shoots man after he opens fire into central Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he shot into a home and was hit by a woman who returned fire in central Fresno on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 pm in the area of Roosevelt and Arroyo avenues.

After knocking on the woman's front door, Fresno police say the man began to argue with her.

During the argument, officials say the man shot into the home, breaking a window.

Investigators say the woman grabbed her own gun and shot back at the man, hitting him in the thigh.

The man left the house after the shooting and went to ask for help at the home of someone he knew.

Officers say they found the handgun that the man used in the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is in police custody.

The woman was not injured in the shooting.

It's unclear what argument was over, but police say the man and woman have a history between them from past incidents.

Officials say shots were fired into the woman's home a week ago, but the motive behind that shooting is unknown.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.