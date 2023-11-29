Man and woman shot during argument in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were hospitalized after they were shot in Chowchilla on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:15 pm in the area of Riverside Avenue and 6th Street.

Chowchilla police the man and woman, both in their late 20s or early 30s, had gotten into an argument with the suspect.

At some point, officers say the suspect opened fire, hitting the man and woman.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still working to find the suspect.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.