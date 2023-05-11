1 hospitalized after shooting in Kerman, deputies say

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Kerman on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9 pm in the area of Vineland Avenue and Kearney Boulevard.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one person was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have blocked off part of the intersection as they look for evidence.

Investigators have not yet provided any other details on the shooting.

