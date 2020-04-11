mass shooting

Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least one gunman after a mass shooting in East Bakersfield sent six people to the hospital Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Pioneer and Sterling Roads just before 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say the shooting broke out at a party, and investigators found 94 shell cases at the scene.

Deputies say the six victims are all expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made. It's unclear how many shooters opened fire, but investigators say party-goers saw four men drive off in a white car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakersfieldbakersfieldmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Man who built crosses for gun violence victims dies
Man hit in El Paso shooting dies months after attack
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News