31-year-old man shot in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An argument ended in gunfire in northwest Fresno Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting at a home near Katy and Holland around 7:30 pm.

They found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim and a woman were in a dispute in the home when an SUV drove by the house and someone inside the vehicle shot the man.

Officers say they found evidence at the scene and expect to make an arrest soon.
