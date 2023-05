1 person shot at Sierra Vista Mall, Clovis Police on scene

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person was injured following a shooting at Sierra Vista Mall.

Callers started reporting the shooting to Clovis Police around 9:15 Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened in the parking lot of the south side of the mall.

Authorities say they don't know the condition of the person who was shot.

Officers are on scene investigating and trying to determine the suspect(s) involved.

