15-year-old in critical condition after being shot in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot in southeast Fresno.Authorities say it happened near Recreation and Kings Canyon just after 7 pm.Investigators say the boy was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Another car was hit by the gunfire but no other injuries have been reported."We do have multiple expended shell casings on scene, the initial reports were that multiple shots were fired," says Fresno Police Lt. Andrew Benson.Police are searching for two suspects at this time. They're also trying to determine if this is gang-related.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.