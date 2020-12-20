Man shot in southwest Fresno dies, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 34-year-old man who was shot in southwest Fresno on Saturday has died, according to the authorities.

Officials identified the victim as Jermaine Dabbs of Fresno.

Dabbs was found suffering from at least one gunshot inside a vehicle on California Avenue near Fruit Avenue.

He was taken to CRMC, where he later died.

There is no suspect description available and anyone with information can contact Fresno Police or Valley CrimeStoppers.
