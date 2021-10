FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who went on a shooting spree in east central Fresno.Officers were called to the area of Winery and Leisure around 3 am on Sunday for reports of a shooting.When they got there, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and upper body.First responders rushed the victim to the hospital and he's expected to survive.Three cars in the area were also hit by gunfire.Police don't have a suspect description at this time.