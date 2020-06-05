fresno shooting spree

Kori Muhammad, found guilty of killing four in 2017, sentenced to life in prison without parole

Kori Muhammad was sentenced to life in prison without parole on June 5.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kori Muhammad, who was found guilty of four murders during a 2017 shooting spree in Fresno, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday.

The families of the victims and survivors were given time to tell the court about how Muhammad's crimes impacted their lives.

In April, Muhammad was found guilty of second-degree murder with the use of a firearm for the shooting and killing of motel employee Carl Williams in 2017.

He went on a shooting rampage five days later, killing Mark Gassett, Zack Randalls and David Jackson.

Muhammad said during a confession that he targeted white men during the mass shooting. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jackson and second-degree murder for the deaths of Randalls and Gassett.

The sentencing of life without parole comes after the death penalty was dropped in the case in exchange for the defendant dropping his insanity plea. The full sentence added up to 61 years, plus 145 years to life, plus life without the possibility of parole.

One juror was present to watch the sentencing. She said three jurors believed the defendant "was sick."
