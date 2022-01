VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Visalia Wednesday morning.It happened just after 3:30 am near Strawberry and 2nd Street.Investigators say there was some sort of altercation before the 39-year-old victim was shot in the stomach.He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is expected to recover.Officials have not released any information about a possible suspect.