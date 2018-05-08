3 personalized Mother's Day gift ideas

If you're looking for a top-notch gift for mom, consider some of these suggestions from Good House Keeping.
Custom, handwritten bracelet
Starting at $28, this gift is perfect for the mom who loves to accessorize.
Personalized stamps
Wouldn't mom love to see her babies or grandbabies on stamps?
This gift starts at $23.
Snapshot photo
A gift filled with love and memories, mom will love this decor around her home.
Prices vary but they're offering 15 percent off with code "CELEBRATE18."
