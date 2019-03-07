Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe began liquidation sales today.
The company filed for bankruptcy in February.
Thursday, Charlotte Russe's website showed that the online store had closed and going out of business sales had started at all stores.
There are two Charlotte Russe locations in Central California, one at the Fashon Fair Mall in Fresno and the other at the Visalia Mall.
