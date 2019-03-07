Shopping

Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale

EMBED <>More Videos

Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe began liquidation sales today.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe began liquidation sales today.

The company filed for bankruptcy in February.

Thursday, Charlotte Russe's website showed that the online store had closed and going out of business sales had started at all stores.

There are two Charlotte Russe locations in Central California, one at the Fashon Fair Mall in Fresno and the other at the Visalia Mall.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighbankruptcygoing out of businessretailshoppingsales
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno deputies searching for man wanted for shooting
Rock slide closes part of Highway 41 into Thursday
Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Madera
Man walks into grocery store, stabs woman in throat
ACLU files lawsuit after school removes students' senior quotes from yearbook
Family wins civil lawsuit accusing Fresno police officer of 'excessive force'
Fresno man left to die in an alley, deputies say
Show More
Porterville man arrested after teen girl's body found in orchard
Fresno native among those killed in Kenya helicopter crash
Crews monitor high flow rates on Kaweah River
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Valley water agencies say they're prepared for high rainfall
More TOP STORIES News