'Toy Story 4' toy recall: Disney recalls popular Forky plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney is recalling a plush toy based off a popular "Toy Story 4" character.The company issued a recall for its 11-inch plush Forky toy on Monday, saying the googly plastic eyes could detach and pose a choking hazard for young children.The company says customers will need to contact Disney retailers directly for a refund. Customers can take the item to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.The recalled merchandise was sold through Disney online and retail locations, as well as through Amazon's Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for approximately $20.The company says the tracking code information is included on the sewn in label attached to the bottom of the toy.