coronavirus tips

Coronavirus: Grocer uses robots to delivery grocery orders amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C. -- A market outside of Washington, D.C is experimenting with using robots to deliver groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broad Branch Market, in Chevy Chase, said service remains a top priority.

"It's a big responsibility, we feel like we need to be here," owner Tracy Stannard, told WJLA.

For three days, Stannard has been using four 45-pound robots to deliver goods from her market to neighbors within a mile of her store.

The delivery service is free, as part of a beta test with the company Starship, and a modern twist to the store that has been in the community for a century.

"It has been great, people rely on us for groceries," Stannard said.

The market has also instituted a 10-customer limit inside the store.

One customer said she received her order from the robots in less than 30 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwashington d.c.robotscoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus tipsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI driver traveling at 100 mph causes serious multi-car wreck on Highway 180
Will COVID-19 overwhelm Valley hospitals?
12 more Fresno County residents test positive for coronavirus, total now 43 in county
Central CA coronavirus cases
Tulare County reports first coronavirus-related death in county
Coronavirus: Fresno Co. gas station making efforts to keep customers safe
Coronavirus: NE Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community
Show More
Coronavirus: Parking lots closed at all Fresno parks
Madera Co. deputy recovering after Oakhurst shooting
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Having a baby soon? There may be new restrictions on your birth plan due to COVID-19
Valley agencies keep close eye on price gouging cases
More TOP STORIES News