Same-day delivery from Target, CVS now available to Central Valley thanks to this app

Same-day delivery from some big retailers is now available in the Central Valley, through a new grocery delivery service.This video provided by Shipt shows how their delivery service works.Shipt customers can get items from CVS, Target and Vons delivered to their home in about an hour from the time an order is placed.The service has been in other cities but officially launched in the Central Valley this week.You can order your groceries through their app or website.Once delivered, the Shipt shoppers will also unpack the order into your cabinets or fridge.There is an annual fee of $99 to use Shipt.